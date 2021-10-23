SportScene 13 for Friday, October 22nd (part one)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Level one of prep football playoffs! Eau Claire Regis with a strong win over Blair-Taylor, Durand dominates Fall Creek, Augusta’s undefeated season comes to an end with a loss to Grantsburg, Mondovi upsets Melrose-Mindoro, Unity sneaks past Cadott and Stanley-Boyd upsets Arcadia on the road!

For more scores, https://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2021_Football_Boys_Div1_Sec1_2.html.

