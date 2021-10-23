Two hospitalized after stabbing in Sparta

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hospitalized after a stabbing incident took place in Sparta early Saturday morning.

According to a release from the Sparta Police Department, shortly after 1:00 a.m., authorities responded to a residence in the 700 block of East Division Street for a reported disturbance.

Officers arrived and found two people with injuries. Officers and paramedics determined one victim had multiple stab wounds. Both injured people were taken to trauma centers, one by Sparta Ambulance and the other by GundersenAIR.

Both people remain hospitalized.

The investigation is ongoing, however, authorities say there is no perceived danger to the public as this appears to be an isolated incident. More information will be released by the Police Department on Monday.

Sparta Police were assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Sparta Ambulance, GundersenAIR and Monroe County Communications Center.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.