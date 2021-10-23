Advertisement

Two hospitalized after stabbing in Sparta

Officers and paramedics determined one victim had multiple stab wounds.
Officers and paramedics determined one victim had multiple stab wounds.(Associated Press)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hospitalized after a stabbing incident took place in Sparta early Saturday morning.

According to a release from the Sparta Police Department, shortly after 1:00 a.m., authorities responded to a residence in the 700 block of East Division Street for a reported disturbance.

Officers arrived and found two people with injuries. Officers and paramedics determined one victim had multiple stab wounds. Both injured people were taken to trauma centers, one by Sparta Ambulance and the other by GundersenAIR.

Both people remain hospitalized.

The investigation is ongoing, however, authorities say there is no perceived danger to the public as this appears to be an isolated incident.  More information will be released by the Police Department on Monday.

Sparta Police were assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Sparta Ambulance, GundersenAIR and Monroe County Communications Center.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New bill would ban ‘white bagging’ in Wisconsin
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
36-year-old Anthony Grabowska is charged for two separate gas station incidents this week in...
Altoona man charged with stealing from 2nd gas station in 3 days
OSHA confirmed that it was investigating a workplace fatality at American Phoenix, Inc., an...
Update on OSHA investigating death at Eau Claire workplace
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday

Latest News

Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
Culver’s reports selling 136,000 Curderburgers during one-day event
He is given recommended charges of operating a motor vehicle while being impaired 3rd offense...
Man suspected of 3rd OWI offense, 2-year-old passenger with
Chi-Hi upsets Stevens Point
SportScene 13 for Friday, October 22nd (part two)
Simon Bauer
SportScene 13 for Friday, October 22nd (part one)