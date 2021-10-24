1 person dead, 2 people hurt after crash on Highway 178 in Chippewa County

EAGLE POINT, Wis. (WEAU) - One person died and two people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash on Highway 178 in Chippewa County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, an 85-year-old woman from rural Chippewa Falls died at the after her car was struck head-on by an oncoming vehicle that had crossed into her lane. The crash occurred at 12:02 p.m. near 151st Street on Highway 178 between Chippewa Falls and Jim Falls on Sunday in the town of Eagle Point, according to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalcyzk.

In a news release, the State Patrol said the vehicle driven by the 85-year-old woman was traveling south on Highway 178 when a northbound vehicle crossed into her lane. The two occupants of the northbound vehicle, the 28-year-old woman from Bellevue, Wash. who was driving and her passenger, a 61-year-old woman from Jim Falls, were taken to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire with non-life threatening injuries. Highway 178 was closed in both directions for several hours Sunday as a result of the crash.

The State Patrol credited the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle Point Fire Department, Chippewa Falls Police Department, Chippewa Falls Fire Department, and Chippewa Falls Ambulance Service with assistance at the crash site.

