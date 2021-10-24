Advertisement

1 person hurt in Vernon County crash Saturday

The crash occurred on Highway 27/Highway 82 about five miles south of Viroqua.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOWN OF FRANKLIN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a crash involving a motorcycle and delivery truck in Vernon County on Saturday.

45-year-old Billy Pishaw of La Crosse was injured after his motorcycle crashed into an oncoming delivery truck that turned into his lane. The crash occurred Saturday at 3 p.m. on Highway 27/Highway 82 north of Hornby Hollow Road, or about five miles south of Viroqua, according to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the delivery truck, 21-year-old Randy Jacobson of La Crosse, attempted to make a left-hand turn into a driveway from the northbound lanes of the roadway. The sheriff’s office said Jacobson didn’t notice two oncoming motorcycles in the southbound lane, one of which swerved around the truck. The second motorcycle, driven by Pishaw, collided with the front driver’s side corner of Jacobson’s truck.

Pishaw was taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua with what the sheriff’s office described as significant injuries. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office credited Tri State Ambulance, Sleepy Hollow Towing, and the Viroqua Fire Department for assisting with the crash. The crash is being investigated by the sheriff’s office.

