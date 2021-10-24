3 people hurt in rollover crash on I-94 in Jackson County Saturday night

MILLSTON, Wis. (WEAU) - A single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday night resulted in injuries to three people and closed Interstate 94 eastbound for over half an hour.

According to a Facebook post by Black River Falls Fire and Rescue, a vehicle towing a U-Haul trailer rolled over onto its roof about two miles south of the Millston exit on I-94 eastbound, or north of Fort McCoy. All three people inside the car were trapped as a result of the crash.

Two of the people in the vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital while a third was flown by Gundersen Air to a trauma center. I-94′s eastbound lanes were closed from 8:46 p.m. until 9:23 p.m. to allow the medical helicopter to land on the highway.

Black River Falls Fire and EMS credited the Town of Lincoln Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and Gundersen air with assistance in the crash, and wrote that no other information is being released as of Sunday morning.

Date:10-23-2021 Time: 7:42pm Black River Falls Fire and EMS were paged to I-94 Mile Post 130 East for a 1 vehicle... Posted by Black River Falls Fire and Rescue on Saturday, October 23, 2021

Alert | JACKSON Co | Crash | I-94 EB | MILE MARKER 128 | All Lanes Blocked (One Direction) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) October 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.