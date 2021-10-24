Advertisement

James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on ‘Friends,’ dies

American actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the NBC sitcom...
American actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the NBC sitcom "Friends," which will soon be available on Blu-Ray, poses for a portrait on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2012 in New York.(Carlo Allegri/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — James Michael Tyler, the actor known widely for his recurring role as Gunther on “Friends,” has died. He was 59.

Tyler died Sunday at home in Los Angeles from prostate cancer, said his manager, Toni Benson.

Tyler was first diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2018.

Tyler had appeared briefly in 1990s series like “Just Shoot Me!” and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” before being cast as a background character in the second episodes of “Friends” in 1994.

Over the show’s 10-year-run, he became the most frequently recurring guest star on the series playing Gunther, the Central Perk worker with an unrequited affection for Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New bill would ban ‘white bagging’ in Wisconsin
He is given recommended charges of operating a motor vehicle while being impaired 3rd offense...
Man suspected of 3rd OWI offense, 2-year-old passenger with
A bull elk in Northern Wisconsin with a DNR monitoring collar
DNR: Bull elk spotted roaming in southern Wisconsin
Officers and paramedics determined one victim had multiple stab wounds.
Two hospitalized after stabbing in Sparta
Simon Bauer
SportScene 13 for Friday, October 22nd (part one)

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden, Manchin and Schumer huddle, but still no budget deal
An 85-year-old woman from Chippewa Falls died due to the crash Sunday afternoon.
1 person dead, 2 people hurt after crash on Highway 178 in Chippewa County
Plane makes emergency landing at Dane Co. Regional Airport
Green Bay Packers' Allen Lazard (13) celebrates his touchdown catch with Aaron Rodgers (12)...
Packers defeat Washington 24-10 for 6th straight victory