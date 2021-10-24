Advertisement

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day: Safe way to dispose of unwanted medicatoin

Marshfield Hospital and Altoona Police Department were drop-off locations for unwanted prescription medication
Marshfield Hospital and Altoona Police Department were drop-off locations for unwanted prescription medication(WEAU)
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Altoona, Wis. (WEAU) - National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is a nationwide effort to help prevent the misuse of prescription drugs.

On Saturday, residents could bring their unwanted prescription drugs to Marshfield Hospital in Eau Claire or the Altoona Police Department.

Lieutenant Scott Kelley with the Altoona Police Department says prescription drugs like pain medicine, insulin, and more could have been accepted.

“Basically anything you wouldn’t want to throw in the garbage or dispose of at home,” Kelley said. “Once we collect them, they’re secured and we take them to the state which they dispose of them, usually through an Incinerator that type of means.”

If you missed today’s National Prescription Drug Tack-Back Day, Kelley says you can drop off unwanted prescription drugs to the police department Monday through Friday during business hours.

