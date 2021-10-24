No injuries after fire damages Chippewa County home Friday night

TOWN OF WHEATON, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a fire damaged a house in the Town of Wheaton Friday night.

According to a Facebook post made by Wheaton Fire & Rescue, crews responded to reports of smoke in the attic of a home on 70th Street between Highway 29 to the north and the City of Eau Claire to the south at 8:56 p.m. Friday. When the first fire crews arrived, they found a fire in the attic of the house. Mutual aid was requested from five other area fire departments as crews worked to extinguish the fire, which had spread to several locations in the attic and went down several walls.

According to Wheaton Fire & Rescue Fire Chief Adam Blaskowski, it took crews over three hours to get the fire under control and to be able to check for hot spots. Blaskowski called the fire a “totally-involved” attic fire and expects that the homeowners will need to replace the roof. The preliminary cause of the fire, which began in a bathroom and caused an estimated $40,000 in damages, was an electrical issue.

Wheaton Fire & Rescue credited the Elk Mound Fire District, Tilden Volunteer Fire Department, Township Fire Department, Chippewa Fire District, Eau Claire Fire & Rescue, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, and Chippewa County Communications Center with assistance at the fire. No other information was released.

