Plane makes emergency landing at Dane Co. Regional Airport

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An American Airlines plane had to make an emergency landing Sunday afternoon at the Dane County Regional Airport

According to a spokesperson from the airport, the plane landed around 2:19 in Madison after reports of smoke in the aircraft.

The plane was traveling from JFK airport to LAX when it had to make an emergency landing. The runway was closed for approximately 5 minutes.

There were reportedly 190 people on board including passengers, pilots, and crew. Everyone was evacuated from the pane and are now currently waiting at the airport.

American airlines is now sending another plane to pick of the passengers.

The spokesperson says it is unclear what caused the smoke.

