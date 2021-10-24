Advertisement

Small plane crashes into northeastern Wisconsin home, kills 2 onboard

The victims are a 29-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman from Marengo, Wis.
The victims are a 29-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman from Marengo, Wis.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARENGO, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say two people died when a single-engine plane crashed into a home in northeastern Wisconsin.

The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office received numerous 911 calls about 2:40 p.m. Saturday with reports of the crash in the town of Marengo, located about 80 miles (130 kilometers) from Duluth, Minnesota. No one on the ground was hurt, authorities said.

The sheriff’s department said the victims are a 29-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman from Marengo. Investigators do not believe anyone else was in the plane.

A news release from the sheriff’s department offered “deepest condolences to the family of the victims” and said the office will “share further information with the public regarding this incident as it becomes available.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. In a tweet posted Saturday afternoon, the NTSB describes the plane as an American Champion Aircraft 8KCAB.

Fatal Aircraft Crash Marengo, WI On October 23rd, 2021 at approximately 2:40 PM, the Ashland County Communications...

Posted by Ashland County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, October 23, 2021

