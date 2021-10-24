SportScene 13 for Saturday, October 23rd

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - High School Regional championships galore! On the soccer field, Eau Claire Memorial takes down Superior for a regional championship and Rice Lake picks up a championship as well. Then in volleyball, Chi-Hi rolls to a regional championship over Hudson, Memorial loses a close one to D.C. Everest, Fall Creek dominates to a regional championship over Westby while McDonell sneaks past Eau Claire Immanuel.

For volleyball scores, https://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2021_Volleyball_Girls_Div1_Sec1_2.html and for soccer scores, https://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2021_Soccer_Boys_Div1_Sec1_2.html.

In girls prep tennis, Eau Claire Regis finishes the year with a fantastic state runner up performance while UW-Eau Claire falls on the football field to Oshkosh and UW-La Crosse takes down Stout.

