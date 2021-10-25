1 person hurt after being struck by vehicle in Altoona Saturday evening

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after being hit by a vehicle in Altoona Saturday evening.

According to the Altoona Police Department, the crash happened at 7:50 p.m. Saturday on westbound Highway 12 at the intersection of 10th Street West on the south side of Altoona.

The person struck by the vehicle was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to a release from the Altoona Police Department. Altoona Police provided first aid until EMS arrived. Police said the driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian told authorities he had a green light and didn’t notice someone in the roadway until it was too late to avoid a crash. Police gave the driver a breath test, which showed a .00 alcohol concentration. Altoona Police said that their preliminary investigation shows that the person that was hit by the vehicle didn’t yield to vehicle traffic, and that the driver was not suspected of driving under the influence. Westbound Highway 12 was closed while police investigated the crash.

While police were working on the crash investigation, a different vehicle drove through traffic cones and into the crash site. Altoona Police arrested the driver for operating while intoxicated, and the passenger of the vehicle was “disorderly” according to the release. Because of the second incident, the closure of westbound Highway 12 on Sunday was extended while the arrest was resolved.

The Altoona Police Department credited the Wisconsin State Patrol, Altoona Fire and Rescue, and the Eau Claire Fire Department with assistance with the crash, which remains under investigation.

