Altoona assisted living facility increases its minimum wage to $15 per hour

The Classic at Hillcrest Greens will increase minimum wage to $15 per hour effective October 31.
The Classic at Hillcrest Greens will increase minimum wage to $15 per hour effective October 31.(KKCO)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - An assisted living facility in Altoona is increasing its minimum wage for employees to $15.00 per hour.

The new minimum wage, which will impact all full-time, part-time, and casual resident assistance is effective October 31 at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona, according to a release.

With the increase of the minimum wage from $7.25 per hour, the facility said it will benefit more than 70 employees and new hires as they are brought on board. Other employees are set to receive wage increases of up to $3.00 per hour, according to a release. Eligible employees also receive benefits, including scholarships up to $5,000 per year and

Jennifer Rooney, president of the facility, said that the current minimum wage is no longer sustainable.

“With the challenges businesses are currently facing in hiring, this helps ensure that we will continue to provide exceptional care by attracting top-quality employees,” Rooney said. “We are excited about this change and the benefits it will bring to our residents and employees.”

More than 150 employees work at The Classic, according to a release.

Wisconsin’s minimum wage since July 24, 2009 is $7.25 per hour, which is the same as the federal minimum wage. Legislative efforts to increase Wisconsin’s minimum wage have failed in 2021. Other businesses and health care facilities or systems have been upping their pay rates as well due to hiring shortfalls and competitive markets for services. In the Chippewa Valley, the Pablo Group, which operates restaurants, hotels, and bars in Eau Claire, raised minimum wages across the board to $16.00 per hour on June 1 and eliminated tipping.

