ANDREA FIELD

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate Andrea Field for the Sunshine Award. Drea is an amazing friend and has the biggest heart. Whether it is a local fundraiser she is helping out with by spending countless hours collecting donations or raising funds for a fundraiser, she is always the first person to help out and willing to go the extra mile. Oh…and she makes the most wonderful homemade egg rolls!

Angela and Mike Friend

