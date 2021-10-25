EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate Andrea Field for the Sunshine Award. Drea is an amazing friend and has the biggest heart. Whether it is a local fundraiser she is helping out with by spending countless hours collecting donations or raising funds for a fundraiser, she is always the first person to help out and willing to go the extra mile. Oh…and she makes the most wonderful homemade egg rolls!

Angela and Mike Friend

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.