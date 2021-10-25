Chippewa Valley Book Festival running this week

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 22nd Annual Chippewa Valley Book Festival is happening this week.

The event began Sunday with a young writers read showcase at the Grand Theatre in Eau Claire. This week, there are six author events, with virtual options for all of them and three that will have an in-person presentation at the Pablo Center at the Confluence.

The events are free and open to the public. For more information, you can visit the Chippewa Valley Book Festival website.

