Chippewa Valley Book Festival running this week
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 22nd Annual Chippewa Valley Book Festival is happening this week.
The event began Sunday with a young writers read showcase at the Grand Theatre in Eau Claire. This week, there are six author events, with virtual options for all of them and three that will have an in-person presentation at the Pablo Center at the Confluence.
- Monday, October 25: Lila Quintero Weaver, Darkroom: A Memoir in Black and White - 7-8 p.m. (Virtual)
- Tuesday, October 26: Kao Kalia Yang, Somewhere in the Unknown World: A Collective Refugee Memoir - 7-8 p.m. (In-person and virtual)
- Wednesday, October 27: Dasha Kelly Hamilton, Almost Crimson - 4-6 p.m. (In-person and virtual)
- Wednesday, October 27: Brian Freeman, The Deep, Deep Snow - 7-8 p.m. (In-person and virtual)
- Thursday, October 28: Kate More, The Woman They Could Not Silence - 7-8 p.m. (Virtual)
- Friday, October 29: Madeline Miller, Circe - 7-8 p.m. (Virtual)
The events are free and open to the public. For more information, you can visit the Chippewa Valley Book Festival website.
