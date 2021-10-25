Coulee Region Humane Society’s Purranormal Cativity adoption event
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - Looking for someone to protect you from all the monsters and goblins out and about this Halloween season?
How about a boo-tiful feline friend or an a-boo-lutely adorable Guinea Pig?
Starting October 25th and going through October 31, all black, white, and orange cats will be $10, a senior dog (Knox) will also be $10, and all guinea pigs are fee waived at the Coulee Region Humane Society.
For more information about this adoption promotion, please call the Coulee Region Humane Society at 608-781-4014.
