Coulee Region Humane Society’s Purranormal Cativity adoption event

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - Looking for someone to protect you from all the monsters and goblins out and about this Halloween season?

How about a boo-tiful feline friend or an a-boo-lutely adorable Guinea Pig?

Starting October 25th and going through October 31, all black, white, and orange cats will be $10, a senior dog (Knox) will also be $10, and all guinea pigs are fee waived at the Coulee Region Humane Society.

For more information about this adoption promotion, please call the Coulee Region Humane Society at 608-781-4014.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.