Eau Claire woman continues search for living kidney donor

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman’s search for a kidney donor continues.

Linda Leazott-Dzuik has stage four Polycystic Kidney Disease, which causes cysts to grow on her kidneys. She has been looking for a living kidney donor for almost four years.

“It should, from a living donor, last longer than a deceased donor. That’s what I’ve been told by my doctors,” Leazott-Dzuik said. “I’m hoping that someone is coming forward.”

Someone like Laura Doty. Doty is from Eau Claire and donated her kidney to another Eau Claire woman, Ann Schnagl, in 2019. They were strangers at the time.

“I just always I found it interesting that people have two kidneys but can function just as well on one if they’re healthy going,” Doty said. “So, I kind of took notice of that and I think the lord just kind of blessed my life with health so far, and I decided to help someone else who has health problems.”

Schnagl is grateful Doty stepped forward to help her in her time of need.

“I was grateful and I was like Laura’s my angel because dialysis was very hard on me and I had to work full time because I needed insurance to pay for it,” Schnagl said. “It about killed me.”

Doty says she doesn’t regret her decision for a second.

“People will say to me, well why would you do that for a stranger,” Doty said. “The way I look at is, she’s a stranger to me, but she’s someone else’s sister or someone’s daughter and how would I feel in that situation.”

Since beginning her search, two donors have come forward to help Leazott-Dzuik. Unfortunately, the surgeries could not move forward due to health and personal reasons with the donors.

“I would just be so thankful for someone to come forward,” Leazott-Dzuik said. “It would mean that I could be a mother and a grandma some more, this time on earth here would be a little bit longer.”

Leazott-Dzuik is on dialysis while she waits for her own Doty to volunteer.

“It’s really not easy being on dialysis all night,” Leazott-Dzuik said. “I wake up and I unhook at 5 in the morning and then I have to lay down and sleep for at least five hours so I can at least feel like a human being when I wake up.”

Leazott-Dzuil says a kidney would mean she could get back to spending more time with the people she holds close to her heart.

“I really live for my children and my grandchildren,” Leazott-Dzuik said. “They really just love coming over to see me and whenever I see them they say can I stay overnight and so I always try to keep them, but it’s a lot of work for me.”

Doty says after donating, she’s living a normal, healthy life and encourages others to make a difference in someone’s life.

“I think it all comes back to putting yourself in someone else’s shoes,” Doty said. “It’s not for everybody, but it’s a way to make a difference, personally, physically in someone else’s life and I don’t think those opportunities come around very often.”

