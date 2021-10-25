FDA to vote on COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will vote Tuesday on whether or not to approve the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

Doctor Ashok Rai, Prevea Health President and CEO, says adding this group of the population could be a step closer to curbing COVID-19.

“It’s exciting from two parts,” Rai said. “Number one, preventing children from 5 to 11 from getting infected and also helping curb the spread of the disease for the most vulnerable that are still out there.”

Rai says the studies done so far have shown over 90% effectiveness in protecting kids 5 to 11 from viruses.

“We start talking about risk over benefit,” Rai said. “Really high benefit, really low risk, and the overall advantage to not just the child but those that surround the child as a community, all point to the right direction.”

Rai says the dose that would be given to children in this age group would be one-third of that given to older populations.

Just like adults, some children could have effects from the vaccine.

“We expect them to get a low-grade fever, have a headache, feel tired, be sore in the arm, those are all really good signs of the immune system reacting to that spike protein that’s created by the vaccine and teaching those children’s immune system to fight that for the coming months to years,” Rai said.

Rai says that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

“That’s your immune system reacting to the vaccine,” Rai said. so yeah we expect those same grade effects to happen in younger children who are going to need a little bit of support, more support than maybe an adult would have.”

Rai says no vaccine is 100% and there is a possibility of breakthrough cases.

“It will be milder for them, they may not know it, they could be symptomatic in some cases, but for the vast majority, we don’t expect that,” Rai said.

If approved by the FDA, it will go to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. If approved again by the CDC, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine could become available in a matter of weeks for kids ages 5 to 11.

