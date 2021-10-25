Halloween event at the YMCA Sports Center

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center in Eau Claire is holding a Halloween event Friday, October 29 full of family fun.

Sports center director, Amy Foss-Peterson, says there will be games, inflatables, face painting, DJ entertainment, family interactive games, and more.

The event is $5 per person/cash only. Children 2 and under get in free. Hours are from 5-9 p.m. at 3456 Craig Road in Eau Claire.

