Hearing may settle use-of-force experts at Rittenhouse trial

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2021 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse, appears for a motion hearing, in Kenosha, Wis. A judge may decide at a hearing Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, whether use-of-force experts can testify at Rittenhouse's trial for shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin in 2020. (Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP, File)(Mark Hertzberg | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin judge may decide at a hearing Monday whether use-of-force experts can testify at Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial for shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha last year.

The hearing is likely the last before Rittenhouse goes on trial Nov. 1.

Rittenhouse killed two people and wounded another during chaotic demonstrations in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, just two days after police in that city shot a Black man while responding to a domestic disturbance. Rittenhouse contends he shot the men in self-defense.

Prosecutors are seeking to exclude a defense expert. They say his expertise in police, not civilian, use of force and is not relevant to Rittenhouse’s actions.

