“It’s a misdemeanor”: A rash of properties left vandalized in Marshfield

By Hannah Borchert
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield police are investigating nine reports of vandalism that happened late Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning.

Mailboxes took the biggest hit. Smashed pumpkins were found at every location, leading police to believe they were all linked.

“One could take a map and plot them out and see a route of travel so it seems like they’re logically connected,” said Lieutenant Dennis Keffer, Marshfield Police Department.

They also think the pumpkin throwers chose their targets randomly.

“As impersonal as the act may be to the person that does it, it’s personal to the homeowner. That they feel affected by it and it causes them to have to reach and to pay money to get it fixed,” said Lt. Keffer.

Wood County had similar problems. Residential homes, businesses and Marshfield Street Department experienced damage. Lt. Keffer said while it might not seem like a big deal to some, there are serious consequences.

“It represents criminal damage to property. It’s a misdemeanor. Many instances like this could also be pursued as an ordinance violation or city law violation,” said Lt. Keffer.

There will likely be a cash reward. If you have any information that could help the investigation please contact the Marchfield Police Department. You can call at 387-4394 or provide an anonymous tip on their P3 app.

