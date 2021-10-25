Advertisement

Local school board resignations triple in Minnesota

According to the Minnesota School Boards Association, nearly 70 board members have resigned...
According to the Minnesota School Boards Association, nearly 70 board members have resigned their positions this year.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Contentious disagreements over COVID-19 policies and critical race theory have caused a significant increase in the number of local school board resignations in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota School Boards Association, nearly 70 board members have resigned their positions this year, triple the number of resignations in a regular year. The association says that equates to an unusually high number of district special elections.

Violent school board meetings and threats toward school board members over divisive issues that have caused dozens of board leaders to quit their positions are now at the center of many school board campaigns and platforms.

