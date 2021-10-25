Advertisement

Man rescued from Beaver Creek in Sparta by Good Samaritan

A man was rescued from the water in Evans-Bosshard Park Friday evening thanks in part to a Good...
A man was rescued from the water in Evans-Bosshard Park Friday evening thanks in part to a Good Samaritan.(WLUC)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman who stopped to help save a man who had fallen in Beaver Creek in Sparta is being hailed for her actions.

According to the Sparta Police Department, a man fell from his mobility assistance device and into the water running through Evans-Bosshard Park Friday. A woman was biking in the area when she stopped to help the man, holding onto him. Police responded shortly before 8:00 p.m. and helped bring the man out of the water.

Police said that the man had been submerged in the water for some time and was showing signs of hypothermia, as well as suffering from other injuries due to his fall. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Sparta Police Department thanked the Good Samaritan for her “display of life-saving care and commitment to the man who fell.” The department credited Sparta Area Ambulance and the Monroe County Communication Center with assistance.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New bill would ban ‘white bagging’ in Wisconsin
An 85-year-old woman from Chippewa Falls died due to the crash Sunday afternoon.
1 person dead, 2 people hurt after crash on Highway 178 in Chippewa County
The victims are a 29-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman from Marengo, Wis.
Brother, sister killed when plane crashes in Ashland County
He is given recommended charges of operating a motor vehicle while being impaired 3rd offense...
Man suspected of 3rd OWI offense, 2-year-old passenger with
The house fire occurred between Eau Claire and Highway 29 in the Town of Wheaton.
No injuries after fire damages Chippewa County home Friday night

Latest News

November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
Wisconsin Senate launches its own 2020 election investigation
COVID-19 Vaccine
FDA to Vote on COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids 5-11
Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator Joe Barry during NFL football training camp at Lambeau...
Packers defensive coordinator tests positive for COVID-19
SkyWarn 13 @ Four (10/25/21)