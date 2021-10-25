Man rescued from Beaver Creek in Sparta by Good Samaritan

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman who stopped to help save a man who had fallen in Beaver Creek in Sparta is being hailed for her actions.

According to the Sparta Police Department, a man fell from his mobility assistance device and into the water running through Evans-Bosshard Park Friday. A woman was biking in the area when she stopped to help the man, holding onto him. Police responded shortly before 8:00 p.m. and helped bring the man out of the water.

Police said that the man had been submerged in the water for some time and was showing signs of hypothermia, as well as suffering from other injuries due to his fall. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Sparta Police Department thanked the Good Samaritan for her “display of life-saving care and commitment to the man who fell.” The department credited Sparta Area Ambulance and the Monroe County Communication Center with assistance.

