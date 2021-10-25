Advertisement

Minnesota experiences most wildfires in recent record

Superior National Forest during the Greenwood Fire.
Superior National Forest during the Greenwood Fire.(MN Department of Public Safety)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The state of Minnesota experienced an extra hot and dry summer, leading to one of the most active wildfire seasons in recent history.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says this summer, it responded to 17 wildfires between March and October 2021.

The most notable fire was the Greenwood Fire in northeastern, MN, which forced evacuations and briefly closed the Boundary Waters.

Humans were the main cause of most fires in the state and across the nation, with 90 percent of wildfires caused by people.

The DPS says wildfires can be caused by:

  • Parking vehicles on vegetation, such as grass.
  • Burning debris, such as trash or leaves.
  • Using mowing or other equipment improperly.
  • Poorly maintaining tires and chains, which can spark vegetation fires along roadways.
  • Improperly disposing of cigarettes, such as tossing them from a moving car into a ditch.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New bill would ban ‘white bagging’ in Wisconsin
An 85-year-old woman from Chippewa Falls died due to the crash Sunday afternoon.
1 person dead, 2 people hurt after crash on Highway 178 in Chippewa County
The victims are a 29-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman from Marengo, Wis.
Brother, sister killed when plane crashes in Ashland County
He is given recommended charges of operating a motor vehicle while being impaired 3rd offense...
Man suspected of 3rd OWI offense, 2-year-old passenger with
The house fire occurred between Eau Claire and Highway 29 in the Town of Wheaton.
No injuries after fire damages Chippewa County home Friday night

Latest News

Brother, sister killed when plane crashes in Ashland County
Brother, sister killed when plane crashes in Ashland County
YMCA Halloween
YMCA Sports Center Halloween Party (10/25/21)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (10/25/21)
The victims are a 29-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman from Marengo, Wis.
Brother, sister killed when plane crashes in Ashland County
Chippewa Valley Book Festival running this week