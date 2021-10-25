National FFA Convention kicks off this week in Indianapolis

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Upwards of 70,000 FFA members from throughout the nation are expected to converge on Indianapolis this week for the National FFA Convention. The 94th annual convention, with the motto, “For the Future: For All,” will be held Wednesday through Saturday at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Among the highlights for area FFA members is that Cortney Zimmerman of the Spencer FFA chapter is Wisconsin’s representative for the National FFA officer team. There also will be virtual access offered to the convention.

Another upcoming conference to plan for is the University of Wisconsin Discovery Farms’ annual conference Dec. 15 at the Glacier Canyon Conference Center at Wisconsin Dells. The program will focus on farmers’ on-farm research strategies. Information about that conference is available at discoveryfarms.org.

Wisconsin egg production during September 2021 was 163 million eggs, down 5 percent from last month and down 10 percent from last year, according to the latest Chickens and Eggs report from the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The average number of all layers on hand during September 2021 was 6.67 million, down slightly from last month and down 12 percent from the same month last year. Eggs per 100 layers for September were 2,441, down 4 percent from last month but up 2 percent from September of 2020.

Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection officials are reminding farmers and manure applicators to check the runoff risk advisory forecast before spreading manure on fields. The tool is designed to help determine the potential for manure runoff from a field depending on weather conditions and soil temperature. Spreading manure when there is an elevated risk of runoff can send manure into streams and threaten water quality. The runoff risk advisory forecast includes maps showing short-term runoff risk for daily field application planning. The maps account for soil saturation and temperature, weather forecast, snow and crop cover, and slope. The National Weather Service updates the forecast three times daily.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.