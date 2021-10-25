No injuries after overnight fire at La Crosse home

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one was hurt after a fire overnight at a house in La Crosse.

The La Crosse Fire Department said that at 12:08 a.m. Monday, they responded to a report of a house on fire near downtown La Crosse on the 600 block of South 7th Street.

According to a release from the fire department, when the first fire crew arrived, they found a fire on the first floor of a two-story apartment building. The resident of the apartment was trapped in the bathroom with a dog. After other fire crews extinguished the fire, the resident and their dog were evacuated from the building, as were two people living in the apartment on the second floor.

Moderate damage from the smoke and fire was kept to a small area of the first-floor apartment, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. 20 firefighters took part in extinguishing the fire, and the La Crosse Fire Department credited the La Crosse Police Department, Tri State Ambulance, and La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch with assistance at the fire.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.