Advertisement

No injuries after overnight fire at La Crosse home

A fire caused moderate damage to an apartment near downtown La Crosse shortly after midnight...
A fire caused moderate damage to an apartment near downtown La Crosse shortly after midnight Monday.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one was hurt after a fire overnight at a house in La Crosse.

The La Crosse Fire Department said that at 12:08 a.m. Monday, they responded to a report of a house on fire near downtown La Crosse on the 600 block of South 7th Street.

According to a release from the fire department, when the first fire crew arrived, they found a fire on the first floor of a two-story apartment building. The resident of the apartment was trapped in the bathroom with a dog. After other fire crews extinguished the fire, the resident and their dog were evacuated from the building, as were two people living in the apartment on the second floor.

Moderate damage from the smoke and fire was kept to a small area of the first-floor apartment, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. 20 firefighters took part in extinguishing the fire, and the La Crosse Fire Department credited the La Crosse Police Department, Tri State Ambulance, and La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch with assistance at the fire.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New bill would ban ‘white bagging’ in Wisconsin
An 85-year-old woman from Chippewa Falls died due to the crash Sunday afternoon.
1 person dead, 2 people hurt after crash on Highway 178 in Chippewa County
The victims are a 29-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman from Marengo, Wis.
Small plane crashes into northeastern Wisconsin home, kills 2 onboard
He is given recommended charges of operating a motor vehicle while being impaired 3rd offense...
Man suspected of 3rd OWI offense, 2-year-old passenger with
The house fire occurred between Eau Claire and Highway 29 in the Town of Wheaton.
No injuries after fire damages Chippewa County home Friday night

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, election workers, right, verify ballots as recount...
Judge sets December hearing on blocking election investigation subpoena
A Look Inside: Blugold Marching Band
A Look Inside: Blugold Marching Band
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Scott Schultz (10/25/21)
There was farm equipment almost everywhere in sight, several vendors selling a variety goods...
National FFA Convention kicks off this week in Indianapolis