Packers put Davante Adams on COVID-19 reserve list

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)(Jed Jacobsohn | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers say wide receiver Davante Adams is now on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list.

Adams’ placement on the list was announced Monday afternoon.

Putting Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list means he either tested positive for COVID-19, or has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Teams are not allowed to comment on a player’s medical status regarding COVID-19 other than referring to roster status.

The Packers face the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter reports the team has now entered enhanced mitigation COVID protocols, which means daily testing and masking.

Earlier in the day, the team announced defensive coordinator Joe Barry had tested positive for COVID-19. At that time, head coach Matt LaFleur said the team is in advanced COVID-19 protocols, with the possibility of other staff members being positive. All coaches meetings on Monday are virtual.

