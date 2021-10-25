Packers put Davante Adams on COVID-19 reserve list

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers say wide receiver Davante Adams is now on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list.

Adams’ placement on the list was announced Monday afternoon.

Putting Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list means he either tested positive for COVID-19, or has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Teams are not allowed to comment on a player’s medical status regarding COVID-19 other than referring to roster status.

Well this potentially changes Thursday's game https://t.co/p6QZYFvCW7 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 25, 2021

#Packers place WR Davante Adams on reserve/COVID-19 list https://t.co/WqEA0eR0fs — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 25, 2021

The Packers face the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter reports the team has now entered enhanced mitigation COVID protocols, which means daily testing and masking.

With a short work week and a game Thursday night vs. unbeaten Arizona, the Packers now have entered enhanced mitigation COVID protocols that call for daily testing and masks to be worn at the facility. https://t.co/5p4KoSRjna — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2021

Packers place WR Davante Adams on COVID Reserve. Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry’s positive test was only the beginning — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) October 25, 2021

Earlier in the day, the team announced defensive coordinator Joe Barry had tested positive for COVID-19. At that time, head coach Matt LaFleur said the team is in advanced COVID-19 protocols, with the possibility of other staff members being positive. All coaches meetings on Monday are virtual.

#Packers LaFleur confirmed that Barry could be available on Thursday since he’s vaccinated. Need two negative tests but LaFleur “not holding my breath” on that. — Eric Boynton (@ericboynton) October 25, 2021

Packers enduring Covid issues while Cardinals are coming out the other side… https://t.co/aA4F8mqmo6 — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) October 25, 2021

