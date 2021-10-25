Rally against vaccine mandates held at Half Moon Lake Monday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A group of political candidates, elected officials, and community members rallied Monday against vaccine mandates.

The event was held at Half Moon Lake in downtown Eau Claire Monday afternoon. 3rd Congressional District candidate Derrick Van Orden, gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch, state Reps. Jesse James and Clint Moses and Wisconsin GOP board member Brian Westrate were among the speakers at the rally, which sought to draw health care professionals and other frontline workers.

During her remarks, Kleefisch said that if she was governor, she would have sued President Joe Biden over the vaccine mandates.

“In the middle of a worker shortage in the state of Wisconsin, [Wis. Gov.] Tony Evers has been absolutely silent on Joe Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate that targets our friends and our neighbors across Wisconsin,” Kleefisch said.

Last week, dozens of people showed up to a rally to protest the vaccine mandate at Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire.

The federal vaccine mandate announced by Joe Biden has rankled some; 34% of people responding to an Associated Press-NORC poll conducted in late September said they did not approve of the mandate, but many municipalities, states and businesses report that more than 9 in 10 people are complying with vaccine mandates. Mandates have also led in part to a large number of people quitting their jobs at a record pace in August. In the military, hundreds of thousands of U.S. troops have not yet complied with the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the best way to fight the surge of delta variant COVID-19 cases is to get vaccinated. The Wisconsin Medical Society urged health care systems to mandate vaccinations in early August.

For more information on COVID-19 cases and vaccines in Wisconsin, you can visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website. The CDC’s website also provides information about case activity, COVID-19 testing and vaccines on its COVID-19 data dashboard.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.