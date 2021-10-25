Advertisement

Rally against vaccine mandates held at Half Moon Lake Monday

By WEAU 13 News
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A group of political candidates, elected officials, and community members rallied Monday against vaccine mandates.

The event was held at Half Moon Lake in downtown Eau Claire Monday afternoon. 3rd Congressional District candidate Derrick Van Orden, gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch, state Reps. Jesse James and Clint Moses and Wisconsin GOP board member Brian Westrate were among the speakers at the rally, which sought to draw health care professionals and other frontline workers.

During her remarks, Kleefisch said that if she was governor, she would have sued President Joe Biden over the vaccine mandates.

“In the middle of a worker shortage in the state of Wisconsin, [Wis. Gov.] Tony Evers has been absolutely silent on Joe Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate that targets our friends and our neighbors across Wisconsin,” Kleefisch said.

Last week, dozens of people showed up to a rally to protest the vaccine mandate at Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire.

The federal vaccine mandate announced by Joe Biden has rankled some; 34% of people responding to an Associated Press-NORC poll conducted in late September said they did not approve of the mandate, but many municipalities, states and businesses report that more than 9 in 10 people are complying with vaccine mandates. Mandates have also led in part to a large number of people quitting their jobs at a record pace in August. In the military, hundreds of thousands of U.S. troops have not yet complied with the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the best way to fight the surge of delta variant COVID-19 cases is to get vaccinated. The Wisconsin Medical Society urged health care systems to mandate vaccinations in early August.

For more information on COVID-19 cases and vaccines in Wisconsin, you can visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website. The CDC’s website also provides information about case activity, COVID-19 testing and vaccines on its COVID-19 data dashboard.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New bill would ban ‘white bagging’ in Wisconsin
An 85-year-old woman from Chippewa Falls died due to the crash Sunday afternoon.
1 person dead, 2 people hurt after crash on Highway 178 in Chippewa County
The victims are a 29-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman from Marengo, Wis.
Brother, sister killed when plane crashes in Ashland County
He is given recommended charges of operating a motor vehicle while being impaired 3rd offense...
Man suspected of 3rd OWI offense, 2-year-old passenger with
A bull elk in Northern Wisconsin with a DNR monitoring collar
DNR: Bull elk spotted roaming in southern Wisconsin

Latest News

State Assembly Bill aims to improve highway safety with penalty increase
State Assembly Bill 297 aims to improve highway safety with penalty increase
November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
Wisconsin Senate launches its own 2020 election investigation
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, election workers, right, verify ballots as recount...
Judge sets December hearing on blocking election investigation subpoena
Kaul seeks to block subpoenas in GOP election investigation