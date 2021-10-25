Advertisement

Red Lobster launches new ready-to-bake Cheddar Bay Biscuits

The ready-to-bake frozen biscuits are inspired by the famous biscuits made at Red Lobsters...
The ready-to-bake frozen biscuits are inspired by the famous biscuits made at Red Lobsters every day.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Red Lobster is making it easier for you to enjoy its iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits whenever the cravings hit.

The ready-to-bake frozen biscuits are inspired by the famous biscuits made at Red Lobsters every day.

They are available exclusively in the frozen food aisle at Walmart.

It’s as simple as putting them in the oven for 25 to 30 minutes and brushing them with melted butter and the enclosed garlic herb seasoning.

The biscuits join the line-up of Red Lobster’s retail products including gluten-free Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix, traditional mix and rosemary garlic parmesan mix varieties.

