Report: Packers defensive coordinator tests positive for COVID-19

Packers are facing Arizona on Thursday night
Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator Joe Barry during NFL football training camp at Lambeau...
Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator Joe Barry during NFL football training camp at Lambeau Field Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.(Matt Ludtke | AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - A tough assignment for the Green Bay Packers this weekend just got a lot tougher, according to a new report. Their defensive coordinator Joe Barry has tested positive for COVID-19, the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo tweeted Monday morning.

While the Packers have been one of the NFL’s hottest teams for the past month and a half, winning every game since dropping the opener, they are coming up against the league’s only undefeated team, the Arizona Cardinals. On top of that, they are doing it in Phoenix and on short rest, with the game being played on Thursday night.

Garafalo reports that Barry will miss that game, but says that he will help plan the team’s defensive strategy virtually.

Green Bay continued its winning streak on Sunday, defeating the Washington Football Team, 24-10; however, Washington outgained Green Bay: 430-304. Fortunately, the defense held when it mattered and five separate trips inside the Packers 30-yard line ended with zero points. That includes back-to-back series that ended inside the 5.

Before Sunday, Packers’ opponents had scored touchdowns every single time they reached the red zone.

