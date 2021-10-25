Advertisement

Strut Your Mutt Howl-O-Ween

Pets and their owners got into the Halloween spirit.
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Dogs and their owners got into the Halloween spirit Saturday for the annual Strut Your Mutt Howl-O-Ween.

The event was hosted by Eau claire parks, recreation, and forestry at Pinehurst Park. Some people came dressed up in costumes and so did their doggos.

People took their furry pals for a walk on the trails or a massage from a dog massage therapist.

“So today was strut your mutt for howl-o-ween. It’s just a good place for people to get together with their dogs, get their costumes out, and get to know other pet owners in the area,” Christine Mohr with Eau Claire Parks, Recreation and Forestry, said.

The Howl-o-ween event has contests for best costume, best human and dog couple costume, and best pet and owner look-a-like.

