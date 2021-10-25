EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to have the USPS Eau Claire Carrier Annex Counter Staff for the Sunshine Award. The postal staff at this annex were so helpful and caring during the road construction on Riverview Drive that lasted over three months. This meant many extra customers daily at the annex needing to pick up their mail and packages. Now the postal annex will have additional customers as the road construction project expands north. The workers were always willing to look for overdue packages and share a smile. Thank you. We appreciate you!

Jean Romanshek, Connee Johnson, Anne Marie, and Jane Hoeppner

