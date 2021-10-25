Advertisement

Wisconsin hits a new low in COVID-19 vaccines administered

(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - You would have to go back to the very first week of COVID-19 vaccinations in Wisconsin to find a lower number of doses administered than last week, state Department of Health Services’ data show Monday.

There were 26,003 COVID-19 vaccines administered to Wisconsinites during the week of Oct. 17, according to DHS’ data.

The only week health officials have reported a lower number administered was the week of Dec. 13, when 11,185 doses were given out. At that time, only healthcare workers and first responders were eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

There have been 6.3 million vaccine doses administered to date now, with 288 of them given out so far this week.

Around 57.6% of residents have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine and 54.9% have completed their vaccine series. Dane County is six-tenths of a percent away from reaching three-quarters of its residents with at least one vaccine.

Second day in a row with fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

Monday marks the second day in row that fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 cases has been reported in Wisconsin, DHS’ dashboard shows.

Health officials confirmed 844 new cases, bringing the seven-day rolling average down to 1,822. The average for new COVID-19 cases has consistently fell since Oct. 6.

There have been 781,479 COVID-19 infections ever reported in Wisconsin.

DHS also noted three people have died Monday from the virus, for a total of 8,378 COVID-19 deaths ever reported.

