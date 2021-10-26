Advertisement

ECASD 2021-22 budget includes property tax decrease

District residents will pay $7.03 per $1,000 of equalized value, down 41 cents from 2020-21.
District residents will pay $7.03 per $1,000 of equalized value, down 41 cents from 2020-21.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 2021-22 budget approved by the Eau Claire Area School District School Board Monday night will result in a property tax decrease for residents within the district.

District residents will pay $7.03 per $1,000 of equalized value, down 41 cents from 2020-21′s budget of $7.44, or about a 5.5% decrease. That means a property that had an equalized value of $250,000 would pay about $100 less in taxes under the new budget.

Other highlights of the budget adopted Monday night include increases in expenditures for staff salaries and benefits as well as contracted services such as transportation and substitute teachers totaling $2,537,434. Additionally, the district is budgeting nearly double 2020-21′s allowance for capital expenditures from $656,725 to $1,200,509, an increase of $543,784.

However, the operating expenses will actually be down in the ECASD this year. That’s because the budget for supplies is down by nearly $5 million, from $11.5 million in 2020-21 to over $6.7 million in 2021-22. The district’s operating expenses budget will decrease $2,116,532 to $172,710,162. Abby Johnson, Executive Director of Business Services for the ECASD, said that the pandemic and the return to in-person learning are responsible for some of the changes to this year’s budget.

“Last year’s budget was, you know, we were in a hybrid model for most of the year, and this year’s budget does plan on us being in school five days a week for the whole year,” Johnson said. “There were some differences related to that.”

The newly-approved budget also plans to utilize referendum spending differently in 2021-22, shifting nearly $1.3 million from salary to technology, security, and safety as part of the total $5.86 million referendum budget. The rest is being spent on debt payment.

Overall, the total tax levy increases $534,445 in the 2021-22 budget from a year ago, but because of the increase in equalized value, taxpayers will see an average decrease in property taxes.

The approved budget summary is available on the ECASD website.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of people protest Mayo Clinic Health System's vaccination policy outside of the La...
Community members speaking out against updated Mayo Clinic vaccination policy
An 85-year-old woman from Chippewa Falls died due to the crash Sunday afternoon.
1 person dead, 2 people hurt after crash on Highway 178 in Chippewa County
The victims are a 29-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman from Marengo, Wis.
Brother, sister killed when plane crashes in Ashland County
The person struck by the car was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
1 person hurt after being struck by vehicle in Altoona Saturday evening
Deep-fried cheese curds at Culver's on National Cheese Curd Day.
The votes are in: Travel Wisconsin reveals the best fried cheese curds in the state

Latest News

A tight housing market, driven in part by a lack of inventory and decline in new construction,...
Wisconsin Assembly to vote on workforce housing bills
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (10/26/21)
The proposed rate hike would increase residential bills by an average $15 to $21 per month.
Xcel Energy requests electric rate hike of about 20% in Minnesota
Based on federal guidance, Gundersen Health System will now provide booster doses to more...
Gundersen Health System expands COVID-19 vaccine booster availability