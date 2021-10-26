Gundersen Health System expands COVID-19 vaccine booster availability

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be made available to more people beginning Wednesday at Gundersen Health System.

Gundersen said Tuesday that booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will be made available to anyone seeking a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, those seeking a booster dose can receive any of the three COVID-19 vaccines regardless of their original vaccine series. That means someone who took Pfizer can receive a Moderna or J&J booster dose, as an example.

Proof of vaccination is required, and those eligible for a booster dose are welcome even if they received their original vaccine dose or doses at another vaccine provider. Those eligible for a vaccine booster include:

For people who originally received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, anyone ages 65 and over, or anyone ages 18 through 64 with medical conditions that increase their risk of severe illness for COVID-19, or anyone ages 18 through 64 that has a higher risk of COVID-19 exposure at work or in their living arrangements. A booster dose is available to all of these people six months after completion of their original vaccine series.

For people who originally received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, anyone ages 18 and over can receive a booster dose at least two months since receiving their first dose, regardless of risk factors or living arrangements

Vaccines are available 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Gundersen Onalaska Clinic on Level 4 and the Gundersen La Crosse Clinic on Level 1 near the healing garden. Vaccines are also available at other Gundersen COVID-19 vaccination locations. Appointments are preferred, although walk-ins are allowed. Those seeking COVID-19 vaccines can schedule appointments using MyChart or by calling (608) 775-6829.

Wisconsin residents can locate their vaccine history on the Wisconsin Immunization Registry using their social security number.

