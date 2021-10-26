Mayo Clinic locations in western Wis. providing COVID-19 vaccine boosters to more eligible people

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System locations in western Wisconsin are providing COVID-19 vaccine boosters to an expanded number of eligible people following guidance from the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mayo Clinic has been offering Pfizer booster doses for three weeks, but now, any person that is eligible can receive a booster COVID-19 vaccine dose no matter which vaccine series they originally completed.

“The CDC continues to recommend that people receive the same vaccine brand for the booster shot as the primary COVID-19 vaccination when appropriate and available,” Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, family medicine doctor at Mayo Clinic Health System in Onalaska, said. “However, a mix-and-match strategy for COVID-19 vaccines has been approved.”

“Our Mayo Clinic vaccine experts support the mix-and-match strategy,” Dr. Abinash Virk , infectious disease doctor at Mayo Clinic Health System, said. “This strategy provides us with the flexibility to offer boosters at sites where supply of a certain brand may be limited and will allow our nurses to be more efficient if a patient requests a different brand than their initial COVID-19 vaccination.”

Those eligible for a vaccine booster include:

For people who originally received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, anyone ages 65 and over, or anyone ages 18 through 64 with medical conditions that increase their risk of severe illness for COVID-19, or anyone ages 18 through 64 that has a higher risk of COVID-19 exposure at work or in their living arrangements. A booster dose is available to all of these people six months after completion of their original vaccine series.

For people who originally received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, anyone ages 18 and over can receive a booster dose at least two months since receiving their first dose, regardless of risk factors or living arrangements

Those eligible to receive a booster vaccine dose are encouraged to use Patient Online Services to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine booster or call and schedule an appointment at Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin at 608-392-7400.

Wisconsin residents can locate their vaccine history on the Wisconsin Immunization Registry using their social security number.

