Packers place Allen Lazard on COVID-19 reserve list

Green Bay Packers' Allen Lazard catches a pass during the second half of an NFL football game...
Green Bay Packers' Allen Lazard catches a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Another Packers receiver has been placed on the team’s COVID-19/reserve list.

One day after Davante Adams was put on the list, Allen Lazard was added to the list.

Putting someone on the list means that person either tested positive for COVID-19, or has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Teams are not allowed to comment on a player’s medical status regarding COVID-19 other than referring to roster status.

The Packers face the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.

Also on Monday, the team announced defensive coordinator Joe Barry had tested positive for COVID-19. At that time, head coach Matt LaFleur said the team is in advanced COVID-19 protocols, with the possibility of other staff members being positive. All coaches meetings on Monday are virtual.

