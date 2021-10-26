Packers place Allen Lazard on COVID-19 reserve list

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Another Packers receiver has been placed on the team’s COVID-19/reserve list.

One day after Davante Adams was put on the list, Allen Lazard was added to the list.

Putting someone on the list means that person either tested positive for COVID-19, or has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Teams are not allowed to comment on a player’s medical status regarding COVID-19 other than referring to roster status.

The Packers face the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.

Davante Adams & Allen Lazard are on the Covid List. If they miss Thursday’s game (which is likely),



These are the Packers receivers:



Randall Cobb

Equanimeous St. Brown

Amari Rodgers

MVS (on IR right now)

Juwann Winfree (practice squad)

Chris Blair (practice squad) — Adriana Torres (@TorresAdrianaTV) October 26, 2021

Neither Davante Adams nor Allen Lazard would appear on the injury report because they’re on the reserve/Covid list.



And MVS’ participation level — if any — doesn’t have to be disclosed because he’s still on IR. pic.twitter.com/NtAnHYii6E — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 26, 2021

Also on Monday, the team announced defensive coordinator Joe Barry had tested positive for COVID-19. At that time, head coach Matt LaFleur said the team is in advanced COVID-19 protocols, with the possibility of other staff members being positive. All coaches meetings on Monday are virtual.

