Advertisement

Police: Man charged with DUI says 4-year-old son was the one driving

Sheriff’s officials say deputies pulled the 39-year-old man over with his two sons, ages 4 and...
Sheriff’s officials say deputies pulled the 39-year-old man over with his two sons, ages 4 and 15, in his pickup truck with him. They say the man claimed the 4-year-old was sitting on his lap and was the one driving.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) - A Wyoming man allegedly tried getting out of a drunken driving charge by claiming his 4-year-old son was the one behind the wheel.

Campbell County sheriff’s officials say deputies pulled the 39-year-old man over Saturday. They say his two sons, ages 4 and 15, were in his pickup truck with him.

Officials say the man claimed his 4-year-old son was sitting on his lap and was the one driving.

The Gillette News Record reports that officials say the man refused field sobriety and breath tests.

Deputies arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence and other violations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 85-year-old woman from Chippewa Falls died due to the crash Sunday afternoon.
1 person dead, 2 people hurt after crash on Highway 178 in Chippewa County
The victims are a 29-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman from Marengo, Wis.
Brother, sister killed when plane crashes in Ashland County
A group of people protest Mayo Clinic Health System's vaccination policy outside of the La...
Community members speaking out against updated Mayo Clinic vaccination policy
The person struck by the car was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
1 person hurt after being struck by vehicle in Altoona Saturday evening
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New bill would ban ‘white bagging’ in Wisconsin

Latest News

While taking care of her mom, Terry Wulf, during her battle with breast cancer, Amanda Nelson...
Mother, daughter survive battles with breast cancer together
While taking care of her mom during her battle with breast cancer, a woman in Nebraska received...
Diagnosed 8 months apart, mother and daughter battle breast cancer at same time
A sheriff in Texas says the skeletal remains of a child were found inside an apartment in the...
Neighbors fed boys living alone with dead sibling in Texas apartment
In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at...
DeSantis offers $5,000 bonus for police officers to relocate to Florida