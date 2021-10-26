Streaming platform highlights Eau Claire musicians

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Sawdust City Sound is an online streaming music platform hosted by the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.

Anna Zook is the reference and digital librarian for L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. She says Sawdust City Sounds is a way to make musicians more visible in the community like the way visual artists are.

“We have about 40 different artists featured on the website at this point and it’s completely free,” Zook said. “People can stream it from all over the world.”

Zook says started back in 2018 and features musicians who play in the Eau Claire Area.

“We have so much local talent and so many local musicians who are making great music,” Zook said. “This way we can make it more discoverable for our customers. Perhaps a listenership who may not have been exposed to Adrian Klenz or the Drunk Drivers or the Nunnery.”

Musicians can submit up to 10 minutes of music each year for consideration. Then, a panel of curators, like local musician and staff curator for L.E. Phillips, Peter Kaesberh, selects which artists to feature.

“I think this is also enabled some artists that don’t have the money or resources to record a whole record,” Kaesberg said. “They can just submit songs to us and can get them out there.”

Out of the submissions this year, up to 25 artists will be picked.

“I think that with Sawdust City Sounds, we have a way to make these musicians more visible,” Zook said.

For some, a much-needed opportunity during the pandemic.

“During COVID, a lot of clubs were not open and a lot of bands weren’t able to play live,” Kaesberg said. “So, this is a way for them to get the music out and maybe a reason to produce a CD or recorded music when they may not have had a reason, let’s say, a year ago.”

Submissions for Sawdust City Sounds are open until October 31st.

For submission requirements and to learn more about Sawdust City Sounds, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.