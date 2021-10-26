Advertisement

Vandalism reported at Rotary Lights holiday display in La Crosse

(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Rotary Lights President Pat Stephens released the following statement after vandalism was reported in Riverside Park in La Crosse:

“For 26 years the Rotary Lights Project has always taken pride in the fact that there has never been any vandalism or theft in Riverside Park. That all changed last weekend.

About 70 electrical pedestals were moved to the park last Friday to begin the process of lighting the park. On both Saturday and Sunday evenings vandals cut the cords on many of those pedestals. It was assumed they wanted to take the cords with the hope that the copper content would be worth some kind of monetary award. Replacement cords are $2.00 per foot so our loss could be close to $10,000. We have alerted all wire dealers in a wide area of La Crosse to be on the lookout for anyone trying to cash cords in for gain.

We are working closely with the La Crosse Police Department, have filed formal reports, and are in the process of checking any and all security cameras that service the park area. Our security group that usually monitors the park starting in November, have been called in early in hopes of eliminating any further damage. If we identify the perpetrators, we will prosecute to the full extent of the law.

Rotary Lights has the special mission of ‘feeding the hungry.’ We ask for the community’s help in keeping an eye on the park and to make note of any suspicious activity. As a community we can restore the pride that we will not have vandalism or stealing that in reality takes away from the Rotary Lights mission.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the La Crosse Police Department at (608) 782-7575.

