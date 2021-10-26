Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin holding drive to address urgent blood donation need

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin has extended its urgent call for donors of all blood types to give blood

Life-saving blood supplies are dangerously low in the badger state and they need help from right here in the Chippewa Valley.

“Every two seconds someone needs blood and one in seven people that go into the hospital will need blood,” says Becky Brown with Versiti. “Blood cannot be manufactured, we constantly need to replenish the supply and its an awesome way with Thanksgiving and the holidays coming up to give back to somebody in need.”

Versiti Blood Center is the sole provider of blood and blood products to nearly 60 hospitals across the state, including Marshfield Clinic Health System.

Brown says they have less than a two day’s supply of most blood types and type O blood reserves are sitting at less than one day’s supply. The need for blood donations now is vital.

“Giving back is so easy and I wish that more people would give an hour out of their day and potentially save up to three lives by doing it,” pleads Brown.

Tuesday, Versiti will be hosting a blood drive at Trinity United Methodist Church in Chippewa Falls from 9a.m. to 1p.m.

To donate you must be at least 17, weigh 110 lbs. and be in good health.

To make an appointment please call 877-BE A HERO (877-232-4376)

LOCATION:

TRINITY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 09:00 am - 01:00 pm

201 W. CENTRAL STREET CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI 54729

SAVE THE DATE:

MARSHFIELD MEDICAL- EAU CLAIRE

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 09:00 am - 02:00 pm

2310 CRAIG RD. EAU CLAIRE, WI 54701

CENTRAL LUTHERAN HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

9:00 am-2:00 pm

28 E. Columbus

Chippewa Falls, WI 43729

As you can see, Versiti is limited in the EC/Chippewa Falls area and the need for more sponsor groups is paramount! If your business or organization is interested in hosting a blood drive, please see here or contact Becky Brown at bbrown@versiti.org.

