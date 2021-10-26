Advertisement

WATCH: Arson suspect uses push lawnmower to run away, zooms past bumper-to-bumper traffic

By HNN Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – Police say a man accused of arson in Hawaii chose a bizarre method to run away and the spectacle was captured on camera.

According to KHNL, the man allegedly set a fire Monday that triggered a small brush fire in North Kona.

The suspect used a push lawnmower to get away, zooming past bumper-to-bumper traffic in the area and getting no shortage of attention along the way.

The man was subsequently arrested for the theft of the lawnmower, which was reported stolen, Hawaii County police said.

“He was riding the mower at the time of his arrest,” police added.

Copyright 2021 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of people protest Mayo Clinic Health System's vaccination policy outside of the La...
Community members speaking out against updated Mayo Clinic vaccination policy
An 85-year-old woman from Chippewa Falls died due to the crash Sunday afternoon.
1 person dead, 2 people hurt after crash on Highway 178 in Chippewa County
The victims are a 29-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman from Marengo, Wis.
Brother, sister killed when plane crashes in Ashland County
Deep-fried cheese curds at Culver's on National Cheese Curd Day.
The votes are in: Travel Wisconsin reveals the best fried cheese curds in the state
The person struck by the car was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
1 person hurt after being struck by vehicle in Altoona Saturday evening

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Allen Lazard catches a pass during the second half of an NFL football game...
Packers place Allen Lazard on COVID-19 reserve list
FILE - This May 13, 2021, file photo shows syringes filled with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine...
Enforcement of indoor vaccine mandates proves uneven in US
FDA vaccine advisers are meeting Tuesday to vote on emergency use authorization of Pfizer's...
Critical FDA vote for COVID-19 vaccine for kids
Spanx founder and CEO Sara Blakely announced she would give away $10,000 and first-class plane...
Spanx CEO gives employees $10K, first-class plane tickets after acquisition
Queen Elizabeth timeline