Wisconsin Homecoming Committee invites all to Wisconsin Union Homecoming Festivities

The event will feature a parade, free hot chocolate, a Badger Bash tailgate celebration and more.
(NBC15)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Homecoming Committee and the Wisconsin Union announced Monday that the public is invited to their annual Homecoming Festivities which are scheduled to take place Oct. 24-31.

The event will feature a parade, free hot chocolate, a Badger Bash tailgate celebration and more, The Wisconsin Union said in a release.

This year marks the 110th anniversary of University of Wisconsin-Madison homecoming celebrations. A virtual version of the celebration was held in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“I am very excited to be able to bring together the greater campus community through Homecoming Week,” Wisconsin Homecoming Committee President Grace Sexton said. “Our committee is thrilled to be able to hold in-person events on campus. I am particularly excited for the Homecoming parade to take place on State Street once again, as it has been my favorite event since I began at UW‒Madison.”

Some of the featured events include:

  • Cocoa with Hoco kickoff event - Oct 25, 9 a.m.-noon
  • RED Talk with Dr. LaVar J. Charleston - Oct. 25
  • UW-Madison Homecoming blood drive - Oct. 26-28
  • Be the Match swab drive - Oct. 26, 2-5 p.m.
  • Badger fan food specials - Oct. 26, 2-4 p.m.
  • Multicultural Homecoming yard show - Oct. 29, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
  • Homecoming parade - Oct. 29, 5:30 p.m.
  • Homecoming block party (hosted by the Wisconsin Alumni Association) - Oct. 29, 7-9 p.m.
  • Badger Bash: Wisconsin vs. Iowa - Oct. 30, 8:30 a.m.

The homecoming parade will return with Bucky Badger; the UW Spirit Squad; the Bucky Wagon; the UW Alumni Band; the Madison Area Jugglers; the Black Star Drum Line; the University of Wisconsin Marching Band; circus artists from Head Over Wheels, who specialize in the German wheel; high wheel bicyclist Jonathan Bee; and professional clown Bingo the Balloon Clown.

A Bucky themed trick-or-treat will also take place at the parade, which will begin on Langdon Street at 5:30 p.m., the Wisconsin Union said.

Two dozen organizations are participating in the event: Alpha Kappa Chapter of Kappa Delta Chi Sorority, Inc.; Dance Elite; The Madhatters; Redefined A Cappella; the Wisconsin Premiere Dance Team; Wisconsin Racing; and the Wisconsin Singers.

The Committee and Wisconsin Union will continue to add events to the calendar, the release said. UW-Madison registered organizations (RSOs) and UW-Madison departments can submit events here.

Those attending the celebration can read the most current list of events here.

