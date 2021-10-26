Advertisement

Xcel Energy requests electric rate hike of about 20% in Minnesota

The proposed rate hike would increase residential bills by an average $15 to $21 per month.
The proposed rate hike would increase residential bills by an average $15 to $21 per month.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Xcel Energy wants to increase its electricity rate by about 20% over the next three years, adding an average $15 to $21 per month cumulatively to residential customers’ bills.

Minneapolis-based Xcel filed its request with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, which must approve any increase.

The rate hike would generate about $677 million over the three years with a big portion directed to building out transmission lines to connect to renewable power sources, the company said.

“It’s really focused on the poles and wires part of our business and making the necessary infrastructure investments,” said Chris Clark, Xcel’s president for Minnesota and the Dakotas.

Xcel’s residential customers have had stable rates for the past two years, so a rate hike in that amount might come as a jolt.

“To see a rate increase in the neighborhood of 20% — that is really large,” said Annie Levenson-Falk, executive director of the Citizens Utility Board of Minnesota, an advocacy group for residential ratepayers.

Levenson-Falk said that consumers are already being battered by rising energy costs and escalating inflation in general is affecting costs for food and general household supplies, the Star Tribune reported.

Meanwhile, Minnesota natural gas customers have just begun paying off a $660 million bill caused by the price run-up that followed a devastating winter storm in Texas. And Minnesota’s largest natural gas utilities, CenterPoint and Xcel, are both planning to file for rate increases next week.

Xcel has 1.3 million electrical customers.

MORE COVERAGE:
Xcel Energy tells customers to expect heating costs to rise
Energy prices may be on the rise for Xcel Energy customers

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of people protest Mayo Clinic Health System's vaccination policy outside of the La...
Community members speaking out against updated Mayo Clinic vaccination policy
An 85-year-old woman from Chippewa Falls died due to the crash Sunday afternoon.
1 person dead, 2 people hurt after crash on Highway 178 in Chippewa County
The victims are a 29-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman from Marengo, Wis.
Brother, sister killed when plane crashes in Ashland County
The person struck by the car was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
1 person hurt after being struck by vehicle in Altoona Saturday evening
Deep-fried cheese curds at Culver's on National Cheese Curd Day.
The votes are in: Travel Wisconsin reveals the best fried cheese curds in the state

Latest News

A tight housing market, driven in part by a lack of inventory and decline in new construction,...
Wisconsin Assembly to vote on workforce housing bills
District residents will pay $7.03 per $1,000 of equalized value, down 41 cents from 2020-21.
ECASD 2021-22 budget includes property tax decrease
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (10/26/21)
Based on federal guidance, Gundersen Health System will now provide booster doses to more...
Gundersen Health System expands COVID-19 vaccine booster availability