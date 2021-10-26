YMCA collecting donations for its 14th Annual Troop Care Package Drive

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley is collecting donations for its 14th Annual Troop Care Package Drive.

Through Nov. 12, food, personal care items and other donations can be dropped off at YMCA of the Chippewa Valley locations, the Leinenkugel’s Leinie Lodge in Chippewa Falls or at any McDonell Area Catholic Schools location. In addition to donated items, the YMCA is also collecting names and addresses of military members to receive the care packages.

The program’s goal is to bring a little joy to those who serve.

“We put all kinds of fun stuff in these care package boxes that remind them of home, so when they open up the box, it’s something that reminds them of the Chippewa Valley,” Jim Ignarski of the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley said.

The drive has sent more than 150 care packages to troops around the world in the last three years.

For more information about the program, you can visit the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley’s website.

