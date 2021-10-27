Advertisement

Analysis: Denying ballots to auditors is “arguably reasonable”

November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Attorneys for the Wisconsin Legislature say in a memo that denying state auditors access to the actual ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election is “arguably justifiable” based on guidance from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau report released Friday said that election clerks in the city of Madison, Milwaukee County and two of Little Suamico did not allow auditors to physically handle the ballots.

Republicans have seized on that, saying clerks were promoting secrecy, undercutting their credibility and Senate GOP leaders on Monday promised an investigation into what happened.

But the memo released Wednesday said clerks appeared to be following federal guidance.

