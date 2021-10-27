Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo

BARNEVELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Through bits and pieces, a 33-year-old farmer from Barneveld recounts the accident inside a silo that made him lose a part of his leg.

“They give you some sort of medicine to help calm you down and they say that takes away the memory of it too,” Kyle Thompson said from his hospital bed Tuesday. “[It’s] pretty scary to get sucked in by the auger.”

The father of three now has about six inches remaining in his left leg below the knee.

Monday morning, Thompson was preparing the silo for combining at the Thompson Family Farm. He was the one who called 911 from inside the silo, according to his sister.

His sister Krista Quick was also among the EMT in the Barneveld Area Rescue Squad that responded.

“I climbed through that hole,” she said, pointing to a square in the silo that was cut out during the rescue. “I got in there and I said, ‘What can I do?’ And he said, ‘Start shoveling,’ and so I started shoveling the corn.”

Quick said she performed life-saving measures to stop the bleeding until a helicopter from UW Health arrived to take her brother. “It was the most beautiful sound ever, hearing that helicopter landing” she said.

Thompson has since come out of one surgery and said he is waiting for at least three more. “[I’m] doing pretty good, finally got pain under control this afternoon. It’s the best of what I can be doing,” he said.

Meanwhile, family is praying for a prosthesis. Marcia Thompson said her son’s role in the farm is critical and described her fears in the road to recovery: “Tragic. Heart wrenching. A farmer relies on his legs for doing everything on the farm.”

A GoFundMe page was created by Quick on Monday, according to the website. By Tuesday night, the fundraiser surpassed 45 thousand dollars.

Thompson said he was grateful for all the support he has received. His mother also said the farming community has stepped up and offered its help during a busy season.

