Blugolds volleyball improve to 26-3 with win over Hamline

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire is now 9-1 at the McPhee Center this season after a 3-1 win over Hamline.

The Blugolds won the first two sets 25-20 before Hamline rallied to win the third 25-23. Eau Claire closed the match out in the fourth 25-13.

They will be back in action Saturday as they look to win the WIAC regular season title outright when the face UW-Platteville at 3pm.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.