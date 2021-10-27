Advertisement

Blugolds volleyball improve to 26-3 with win over Hamline

By Justus Cleveland
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire is now 9-1 at the McPhee Center this season after a 3-1 win over Hamline.

The Blugolds won the first two sets 25-20 before Hamline rallied to win the third 25-23. Eau Claire closed the match out in the fourth 25-13.

They will be back in action Saturday as they look to win the WIAC regular season title outright when the face UW-Platteville at 3pm.

