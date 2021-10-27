Chamber announces new “Making a Difference” advocacy educational series program

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Making a Difference: Local Government workshop, Tuesday, Nov 2, 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

The event is a free online workshop via Zoom.

Actions at every level of government can impact your business and the economy. So how do you make sure your voice is heard when decisions are made at City Hall, the County Court House, the State Capitol, or by the Federal Government? The Chamber’s new “Making a Difference” series is intended to help you answer that question.

According to a release from the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, during this session, you’ll get the lowdown on how area local governments work. Attendees will learn about how city, county, and school districts are organized; how decisions get made; and how they can get involved.

Future programs in this series will concentrate on state and national government, along with specific strategies to effectively work with policy makers.

It is free to attend, but advance registration is required.

Once you register, you’ll receive the Zoom log-in link to attend on Nov. 2. If you can’t attend that day, the program will be recorded.

Register here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.