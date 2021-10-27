Advertisement

Chamber announces new “Making a Difference” advocacy educational series program

Future programs in this series will concentrate on state and national government, along with...
Future programs in this series will concentrate on state and national government, along with specific strategies to effectively work with policy makers.(weau)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Making a Difference: Local Government workshop, Tuesday, Nov 2, 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

The event is a free online workshop via Zoom.

Actions at every level of government can impact your business and the economy. So how do you make sure your voice is heard when decisions are made at City Hall, the County Court House, the State Capitol, or by the Federal Government? The Chamber’s new “Making a Difference” series is intended to help you answer that question.

According to a release from the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, during this session, you’ll get the lowdown on how area local governments work. Attendees will learn about how city, county, and school districts are organized; how decisions get made; and how they can get involved.

Future programs in this series will concentrate on state and national government, along with specific strategies to effectively work with policy makers.

It is free to attend, but advance registration is required.

Once you register, you’ll receive the Zoom log-in link to attend on Nov. 2. If you can’t attend that day, the program will be recorded.

Register here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
43-year-old Demetrio Jackson died at a hospital two weeks after being taken into custody by...
Man dies 2 weeks after incident with law enforcement officers in Altoona
Deep-fried cheese curds at Culver's on National Cheese Curd Day.
The votes are in: Travel Wisconsin reveals the best fried cheese curds in the state
A group of people protest Mayo Clinic Health System's vaccination policy outside of the La...
Community members speaking out against updated Mayo Clinic vaccination policy
Fish in pool 8 of the Mississippi are sifted through to find invasive carp
Multiple agencies work to remove invasive carp from Mississippi River

Latest News

New Grant for Chippewa Valley Non-Profits
New Grant for Chippewa Valley Non-Profits
Courtesy: State Senator Steve Nass
State Sen. Nass again pushes lawsuit over UW System COVID-19 policies
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
Experts recommend starting your holiday shopping as soon as possible
Prices for Thanksgiving shopping are expected to be higher