Chippewa Falls man sentenced to 6 years in prison

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, is announcing that 36-year-old Justin Barnard of Chippewa Falls, Wis., was sentenced today by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 72 months in federal prison for possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on Nov. 23, 2020, law enforcement in Dunn County received a tip that Barnard was driving a mini-van and had a substantial amount of methamphetamine with him in a fanny pack.

A deputy located the mini-van and observed Barnard commit a traffic violation. The deputy stopped Barnard, who appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine at the time.

Deputies found 74.9 grams of methamphetamine in a fanny pack worn by Barnard, as well as packaging materials and scales, consistent with drug distribution. Barnard was later given a recommended charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant in a Dunn County Case.

At the time of this offense, Barnard was under Wisconsin state extended supervision in for an Eau Claire County Case, in which he was convicted of 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety and delivery of methamphetamine. The sentence imposed Tuesday will run concurrently with a 2-year prison sentence Barnard is serving as a result of revocation of his extended supervision in those cases.

At sentencing, Judge Peterson noted that it was Barnard’s responsibility to the community, and to himself, to manage his addiction. Judge Peterson also noted Barnard appeared to be on a downward trajectory given his repeated criminality, and therefore a sentence of 6 years was warranted. Further, Barnard’s apparent resistance to supervision in the past also factored into the sentence.

The charges against Barnard were the result of an investigation conducted by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.

Barnard’s prison term will be followed by four years of supervised release.

